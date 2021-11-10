FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 7,269 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FJAN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.