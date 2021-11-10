Insider Selling: Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells 6,174 Shares of Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $866,150.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Omega Flex stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.36. 5,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.02 and a 52-week high of $193.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
