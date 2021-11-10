Insider Selling: Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells 6,174 Shares of Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $866,150.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Omega Flex stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.36. 5,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.02 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

