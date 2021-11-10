Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,239,739.62 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,643. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

