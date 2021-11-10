Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Sells 10,690 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MAR stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.99. 1,554,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,831. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
