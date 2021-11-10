Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Sells 10,690 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.99. 1,554,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,831. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.