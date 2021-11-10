Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) COO Clay M. Gaspar Sells 61,053 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. 9,200,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,408. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

