Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sells 150,000 Shares

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 806,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,700. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 166.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,080 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

