Burency (BUY) Achieves Market Cap of $10.83 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Burency has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00212740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00091163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Burency

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.