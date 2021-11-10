Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

eGain stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $367.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in eGain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

