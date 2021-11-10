Casper (CSPR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.53 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $288.34 million and $30.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00096162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,325.60 or 1.00652131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.24 or 0.07054045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00019946 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,465,290,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,517,919,169 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

