Phantasma Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.45 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $212.30 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 90.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,960.81 or 0.98549301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00039256 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00612019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.