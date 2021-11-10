Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,458. The company has a market cap of $374.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.