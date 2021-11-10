Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

