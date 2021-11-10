Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
Vectrus stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.32.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
