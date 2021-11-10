Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

