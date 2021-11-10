Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEYUF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

PEYUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,820. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

