Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 28,285 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amgen were worth $121,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,344. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.