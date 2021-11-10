-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

