Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,983 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $529,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $461.98 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.66 and a 200-day moving average of $420.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

