UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Shares Up 20.7%

Shares of UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) shot up 20.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 4,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

