Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) dropped 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.