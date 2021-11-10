Brokerages Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post $82.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.62 million and the lowest is $76.39 million. IMAX reported sales of $55.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $228.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $232.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.65 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,405. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

