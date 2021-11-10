Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.34 and last traded at $152.95. 386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.54.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.