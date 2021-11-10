Primecoin (XPM) Trading Up 156.1% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 156.1% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $12.37 million and $2.58 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,416,618 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

