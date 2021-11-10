Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report $552.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.70 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $571.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Summit Materials by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 37,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

