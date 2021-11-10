The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SKIN traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 405,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

