Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Secure Energy Services (SECYF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS: SECYF) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SECYF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

