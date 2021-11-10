Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.21 ($72.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

EPA:BN traded up €0.61 ($0.72) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €57.26 ($67.36). 1,394,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.32. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

