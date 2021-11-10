Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $67.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the highest is $68.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $274.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.72 million to $276.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $286.45 million to $294.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $449.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.