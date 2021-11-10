Zacks: Analysts Expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $10,676,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSVR stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.