BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.85 and last traded at C$19.79. Approximately 23,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 37,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.52.

