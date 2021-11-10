Cosmo Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $187,787.97 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $187,787.97 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

