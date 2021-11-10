AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Tops $0.35

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $60.74 million and $3.92 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00214944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00091255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,341,225 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

