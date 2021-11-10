GET Protocol Market Cap Reaches $31.70 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 20% against the dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.70 million and approximately $204,240.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00214944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00091255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.