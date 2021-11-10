John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Trading 1.4% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.21. 22,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 28,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 240,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period.

