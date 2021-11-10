Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.18 and last traded at $130.18. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.20.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.