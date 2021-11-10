Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading Up 1.6%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 54,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 66,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSUGY shares. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $3.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

