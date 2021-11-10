ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

ONTF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 90,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,686 shares of company stock worth $18,000,105.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.