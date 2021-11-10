Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 36603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEPT. Cowen dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

