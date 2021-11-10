ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock worth $7,642,708.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ACV Auctions by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after buying an additional 907,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. 54,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,353. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

