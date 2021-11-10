SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $296.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SITM traded down $14.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49. SiTime has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $301.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.23, a PEG ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

