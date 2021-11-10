Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 116,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $24.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

