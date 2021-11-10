Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $70.79 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.08 or 0.00484269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00016457 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

