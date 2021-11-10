Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

