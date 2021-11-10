Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Signal also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68-1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. 6,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

