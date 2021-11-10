Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Airgain updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.220 EPS.

Airgain stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. Airgain has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRG. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

