AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. 1,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,939. AAON has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $9,699,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

