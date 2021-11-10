Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 23,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,696. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 321.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

