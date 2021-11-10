Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 2244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $341,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $79,754,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $22,849,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

