Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.82.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.65. 33,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,521. The firm has a market cap of $390.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.23 and a 200 day moving average of $329.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.