Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0204 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $356,069.72 and $129,129.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00215230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00090945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

