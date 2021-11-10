Pantheon Investment Group LLC Purchases 383 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,521. The company has a market capitalization of $390.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.82.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

